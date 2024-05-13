Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Maritime Reconnaissance Mission Planning [Image 3 of 9]

    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Maritime Reconnaissance Mission Planning

    SAN VICENTE, PHILIPPINES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Philippine Marines assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 load a U.S. Navy rigid-hull inflatable San Vicente, Palawan, Philippines, with U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit for transportation to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum May 18, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 05:17
    Photo ID: 8415087
    VIRIN: 240518-M-HB658-1024
    Resolution: 3006x4509
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: SAN VICENTE, PH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Maritime Reconnaissance Mission Planning [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Maritime Reconnaissance Mission Planning
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Maritime Reconnaissance Mission Planning
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Maritime Reconnaissance Mission Planning
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Maritime Reconnaissance Mission Planning
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Maritime Reconnaissance Mission Planning
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Maritime Reconnaissance Mission Planning
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Maritime Reconnaissance Mission Planning
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Maritime Reconnaissance Mission Planning
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Maritime Reconnaissance Mission Planning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACDC
    Philippines
    Philippine Marines
    Maritime Domain Awareness
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT