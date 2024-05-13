A Philippine Marine assigned to Marine Corps Assault Boat Battalion listens to U.S. Marines assigned to Maritime Reconnaissance Platoon, Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, discuss small boat tactics during a maritime domain awareness exchange as part of Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum at San Vicente, Palawan, Philippines, May 18 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 05:17 Photo ID: 8415090 VIRIN: 240518-M-HB658-1082 Resolution: 2859x4288 Size: 2.7 MB Location: SAN VICENTE, PH Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Maritime Reconnaissance Mission Planning [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.