U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers, assigned to 118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina Army National Guard, depart on UH-60 Black Hawks from North Auxiliary Field, May 17, 2024 during Operation Palmetto Fury. Palmetto Fury is a joint-service, multi-domain exercise, led by the South Carolina National Guard, designed to enhance the readiness and capabilities of its soldiers. (U.S. Amy National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Calhoun)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 18:34
|Photo ID:
|8414737
|VIRIN:
|240517-Z-ID851-1034
|Resolution:
|6974x4654
|Size:
|21.34 MB
|Location:
|NORTH, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, South Carolina Army National Guard Conducts Operation Palmetto Fury [Image 30 of 30], by SSG Brian Calhoun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
