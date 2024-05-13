Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina Army National Guard Conducts Operation Palmetto Fury [Image 30 of 30]

    South Carolina Army National Guard Conducts Operation Palmetto Fury

    NORTH, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Calhoun 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers, assigned to 118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina Army National Guard, depart on UH-60 Black Hawks from North Auxiliary Field, May 17, 2024 during Operation Palmetto Fury. Palmetto Fury is a joint-service, multi-domain exercise, led by the South Carolina National Guard, designed to enhance the readiness and capabilities of its soldiers. (U.S. Amy National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Calhoun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 18:33
    Photo ID: 8414740
    VIRIN: 240517-Z-ID851-1036
    Resolution: 7006x4676
    Size: 20.09 MB
    Location: NORTH, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina Army National Guard Conducts Operation Palmetto Fury [Image 30 of 30], by SSG Brian Calhoun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    S.C. Army National Guard
    Joint Service
    Multi-domain
    Palmetto Fury

