South Carolina Army National Guard Conducts Operation Palmetto Fury

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers, assigned to 118th Infantry Regiment, South Carolina Army National Guard, depart on UH-60 Black Hawks from North Auxiliary Field, May 17, 2024 during Operation Palmetto Fury. Palmetto Fury is a joint-service, multi-domain exercise, led by the South Carolina National Guard, designed to enhance the readiness and capabilities of its soldiers. (U.S. Amy National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Calhoun)

Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024