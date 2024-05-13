U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina Army National Guard participate in Operation Palmetto Fury conducted over May 17-19, 2024. Palmetto Fury is a joint-service, multi-domain exercise, designed by the South Carolina Army National Guard to ensure readiness, which is the foundation of the South Carolina National Guard, and to provide an opportunity for Soldiers to sharpen their skills for any mission to which they are called. (U.S. Amy National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Calhoun)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 18:35
|Photo ID:
|8414734
|VIRIN:
|240517-Z-ID851-1031
|Resolution:
|6822x4553
|Size:
|20.81 MB
|Location:
|NORTH, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, South Carolina Army National Guard Conducts Operation Palmetto Fury [Image 30 of 30], by SSG Brian Calhoun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
