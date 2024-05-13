Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th SFS Kickball Tournament 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    30th SFS Kickball Tournament 2024

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Members of the 30th Security Forces Squadron compete to catch a ball in a kickball tournament during Police Week at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 13, 2024. Vandenberg celebrates Police Week with a series of events aimed at fostering partnerships and increasing cohesion among base members. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

