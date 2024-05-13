Members of the 30th Security Forces Squadron compete to catch a ball in a kickball tournament during Police Week at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 13, 2024. Vandenberg celebrates Police Week with a series of events aimed at fostering partnerships and increasing cohesion among base members. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 17:36
|Photo ID:
|8414661
|VIRIN:
|240514-X-BS524-1074
|Resolution:
|4590x3279
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th SFS Kickball Tournament 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT