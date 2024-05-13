30th SFS Kickball Tournament 2024

An outfielder catches a ball during a Police Week kickball tournament at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 13, 2024. The 30th Security Forces Squadron hosted various events, including a kickball tournament aiming to build partnerships and increase the cohesion of Vandenberg members. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
|05.13.2024
|05.18.2024 17:36
|8414658
|240513-X-VJ291-1019
|2972x1980
|676.13 KB
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|3
|0
