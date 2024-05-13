A Vandenberg member kicks a ball during a kickball tournament for Police Week at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 13, 2024. Vandenberg base members participated in friendly competition while honoring the contributions of law enforcement personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 17:36
|Photo ID:
|8414660
|VIRIN:
|240514-X-BS524-1044
|Resolution:
|5488x3920
|Size:
|10.27 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th SFS Kickball Tournament 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
