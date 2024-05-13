Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th SFS Kickball Tournament 2024 [Image 2 of 4]

    30th SFS Kickball Tournament 2024

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A Vandenberg member winds up for a kick during a Police Week kickball tournament at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 13, 2024. The 30th Security Forces Squadron hosted several events during Police Week to bring Vandenberg members together. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

