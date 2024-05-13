240518-N-AT887-1022 North Pacific Ocean (May 18, 2024) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Daniel Dwomoh, right, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Nekolya Hatchett, from Memphis, Tennessee, prepare food in the forward galley of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, May 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 10:10 Photo ID: 8414162 VIRIN: 240518-N-AT887-1022 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 26.12 MB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare lunch [Image 6 of 6], by SN Kevin Steffanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.