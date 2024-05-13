240518-N-AT887-1088 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Norma Imes, from Norfolk, Virginia, prepares lunch in the aft galley of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, May 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 10:10
|Photo ID:
|8414161
|VIRIN:
|240518-N-AT887-1088
|Resolution:
|6943x4634
|Size:
|20.89 MB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare lunch [Image 6 of 6], by SN Kevin Steffanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT