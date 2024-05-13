Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare lunch [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare lunch

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kevin Steffanson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240518-N-AT887-1059 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Jasmine Martinez, from Marshal, Texas, slices bell peppers for lunch in the aft galley of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, May 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

