USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare lunch

240518-N-AT887-1059 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Jasmine Martinez, from Marshal, Texas, slices bell peppers for lunch in the aft galley of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, May 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

