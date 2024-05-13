Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC [Image 10 of 10]

    15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC

    KAMUNING BEACH, PHILIPPINES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Derrick Lawson assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, a native of Alabama, looks through the sights of an M252 81 mm mortar system at an integrated coastal defense site on Kamuning Beach, Palawan, Philippines, during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum May 16, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 05:41
    Photo ID: 8413771
    VIRIN: 240516-M-YF186-2212
    Resolution: 6915x4610
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: KAMUNING BEACH, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC
    15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC
    15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC
    15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC
    15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC
    15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC
    15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC
    15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC
    15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC
    15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACDC
    Integration
    Philippines
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT