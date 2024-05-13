15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Nicholas Freeman, left, the commanding officer of Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Vermont, meets with Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Antonio Mangoroban, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Brigade, at an integrated coastal defense site on Kamuning Beach, Palawan, Philippines, as part of Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum May 16, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

