15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC

A U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade drink water purified by a U.S. Marine Corps Lightweight Water Purification System during an integrated coastal defense exercise as part of Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Kamuning Beach, Palawan, Philippines, May 15, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Location: KAMUNING BEACH, PH