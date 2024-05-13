Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC [Image 2 of 10]

    15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC

    KAMUNING BEACH, PHILIPPINES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Francisco Pallanes Jr., a landing support specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Nevada, digs a hole to construct a forward combat operations center at an integrated coastal defense site on Kamuning Beach, Palawan, Philippines, during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum May 15, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippines Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 05:41
    Photo ID: 8413763
    VIRIN: 240515-M-YF186-1759
    Resolution: 6915x4610
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: KAMUNING BEACH, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    ACDC
    Integration
    Philippines
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

