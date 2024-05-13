U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Francisco Pallanes Jr., a landing support specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Nevada, digs a hole to construct a forward combat operations center at an integrated coastal defense site on Kamuning Beach, Palawan, Philippines, during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum May 15, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippines Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 05:41 Photo ID: 8413763 VIRIN: 240515-M-YF186-1759 Resolution: 6915x4610 Size: 3.36 MB Location: KAMUNING BEACH, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.