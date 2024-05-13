15th MEU, Philippine Marines Establish Integrated Defense During ACDC

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Matthew Freese, left, an anti-tank missile gunner and native of California, and Lance Cpl. Anthony Fernandez, a machine gunner and native of New York, both assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, hold security with a .50-caliber machine gun at an integrated coastal defense exercise site on Kamuning Beach, Palawan, Philippines, during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum May 16, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

