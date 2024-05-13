Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pilatus PC-12 Retirement Ceremony (318th SOS) [Image 4 of 5]

    Pilatus PC-12 Retirement Ceremony (318th SOS)

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Cary Mittelmark, 27th Special Operations Group commander, recites the history of Tail N581 “War Machine,” a Pilatus PC-12 Light Tactical Fixed Wing aircraft, during a static display commemoration ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 16, 2024. The PC-12 played a vital role in the formation of the Non-Standard Aviation (NSAV) community and the re-activation of the 318th Special Operations Squadron in 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 18:35
    Photo ID: 8413039
    VIRIN: 240516-F-FY723-1135
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Cannon Air Force Base
    318th Special Operations Squadron
    NSAV
    Pilatus PC-12

