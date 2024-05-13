U.S. Air Force Col. Cary Mittelmark, 27th Special Operations Group commander, recites the history of Tail N581 “War Machine,” a Pilatus PC-12 Light Tactical Fixed Wing aircraft, during a static display commemoration ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 16, 2024. The PC-12 played a vital role in the formation of the Non-Standard Aviation (NSAV) community and the re-activation of the 318th Special Operations Squadron in 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 18:35 Photo ID: 8413039 VIRIN: 240516-F-FY723-1135 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.22 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pilatus PC-12 Retirement Ceremony (318th SOS) [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.