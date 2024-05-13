Pilatus PC-12 Retirement Ceremony (318th SOS)

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Dues, 318th Special Operations Squadron commander, commemorates Tail N581 “War Machine,” a Pilatus PC-12 Light Tactical Fixed Wing aircraft, during a static display commemoration ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 16, 2024. The PC-12 is well known as a commercial and business aircraft, and is used by the 318th SOS for training sorties. Dues’ first operational flight in the U.S. Air Force was on Tail N581. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

