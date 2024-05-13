Pilatus PC-12 Retirement Ceremony (318th SOS)

Honor guardsmen assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing present the colors during a static display commemoration ceremony for Tail N581 “War Machine,” a Pilatus PC-12 Light Tactical Fixed Wing aircraft, at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 16 2024. Tail N581 is the first U.S. Air Force PC-12 to be retired, having flown over 17,000 hours during its life cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)
