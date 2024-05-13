Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pilatus PC-12 Retirement Ceremony (318th SOS) [Image 5 of 5]

    Pilatus PC-12 Retirement Ceremony (318th SOS)

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Maeve Daw, 318th Special Operations Squadron U-28A Draco pilot, left, and Capt. Jack Mullen, 318 SOS U-28A Draco pilot, right, stand for a photo in front of Tail N581 “War Machine,” a Pilatus PC-12 Light Tactical Fixed Wing aircraft, during its static display commemoration ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 16, 2024. Today, the 318th SOS flies the U-28A Draco to provide fixed-wing tactical Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance support to conventional and special operations missions, search and rescue, and humanitarian operations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
