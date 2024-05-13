Pilatus PC-12 Retirement Ceremony (318th SOS)

U.S. Air Force Capt. Maeve Daw, 318th Special Operations Squadron U-28A Draco pilot, left, and Capt. Jack Mullen, 318 SOS U-28A Draco pilot, right, stand for a photo in front of Tail N581 “War Machine,” a Pilatus PC-12 Light Tactical Fixed Wing aircraft, during its static display commemoration ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 16, 2024. Today, the 318th SOS flies the U-28A Draco to provide fixed-wing tactical Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance support to conventional and special operations missions, search and rescue, and humanitarian operations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

