Tail N581 “War Machine,” a Pilatus PC-12 Light Tactical Fixed Wing aircraft, sits after being commemorated as a static display at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, on May 16, 2024. Tail N581 flew 17,025 hours and conducted 60,000 landings since it entered service in 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 18:35 Photo ID: 8413035 VIRIN: 240516-F-FY723-1025 Resolution: 4806x3198 Size: 2.06 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pilatus PC-12 Retirement Ceremony (318th SOS) [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.