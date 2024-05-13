Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hugo Lake staff hosts 3-D archery event [Image 3 of 3]

    Hugo Lake staff hosts 3-D archery event

    HUGO, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Animal targets were set throughout the park during a recent 3D archery event held at Kiamichi Park on Hugo Lake in southeastern Oklahoma. These targets were designed to test accuracy and skill for archers of all ages and skill levels. Despite the rain, there was a good turnout for the event.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 08:12
    Photo ID: 8411247
    VIRIN: 240505-A-MW145-1003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: HUGO, OK, US
    This work, Hugo Lake staff hosts 3-D archery event [Image 3 of 3], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    archery
    Tulsa District
    Hugo Lake
    3D archery
    Kiamichi Park

