Hugo Lake staff hosts 2nd annual 3-D archery event

Photo By Stacey Reese | Animal targets were set throughout the park during a recent 3D archery event held at Kiamichi Park on Hugo Lake in southeastern Oklahoma. These targets were designed to test accuracy and skill for archers of all ages and skill levels. Despite the rain, there was a good turnout for the event.

Hugo Lake staff recently hosted their 2nd annual 3D archery tournament at Kiamichi Park.



In August 2023, SHOT 3D archery collaborated with Hugo Lake staff to host their inaugural event. Despite temperatures rising into the triple digits, the event exceeded expectations, attracting over 300 shooters.



"Over the past few years, these archery events have gained popularity across the country," said Tanner McAdams, assistant manager Hugo Lake project office. "The strong turnout for the first event highlighted the demand for these events."



While the extreme heat of last year's event tested the participants' endurance, this year's Sunday portion saw the added twist of rain, adding a new level of challenge.



The event featured courses set up in the natural environment of the Kiamichi Park recreation area using realistic 3-D animal targets designed to test accuracy and skill for archers of all ages and skill levels.



With a strong interest in the Hugo event and an event at Lake Eufaula, SHOT is coordinating with projects across the Tulsa District in an effort to include more USACE properties in their 2025 tour.



"The natural beauty, camping facilities and recreational opportunities at USACE lakes make them ideal locations for these events," said McAdams.



The success of large-scale archery events like SHOT the 3-D Experience not only brings significant benefits to local economies but also boosts the visibility of Corps of Engineers projects.



By attracting a diverse group of archery enthusiasts from multiple states, these events promote local tourism and provide a substantial economic stimulus to the hosting areas.



The rise of 3-D archery events represents a new era for outdoor sports and recreation, giving archers more opportunities to engage in different challenges and experiences at USACE properties. The range of diverse courses also offers an opportunity to introduce new people to the world of archery.