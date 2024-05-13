Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hugo Lake staff hosts 3-D archery event [Image 1 of 3]

    Hugo Lake staff hosts 3-D archery event

    HUGO, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Dylan Foster braved the rain during a recent 3D archery event held at Kiamichi Park on Hugo Lake in southeastern Oklahoma. Despite the rain, there was a good turnout for the event. The event featured courses set up in the natural environment of the Kiamichi Park recreation area using realistic 3-D animal targets designed to test accuracy and skill for archers of all ages and skill levels.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    VIRIN: 240505-A-MW145-1001
    This work, Hugo Lake staff hosts 3-D archery event [Image 3 of 3], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

