Dylan Foster braved the rain during a recent 3D archery event held at Kiamichi Park on Hugo Lake in southeastern Oklahoma. Despite the rain, there was a good turnout for the event. The event featured courses set up in the natural environment of the Kiamichi Park recreation area using realistic 3-D animal targets designed to test accuracy and skill for archers of all ages and skill levels.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 08:14
|Photo ID:
|8411245
|VIRIN:
|240505-A-MW145-1001
|Resolution:
|5062x3648
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|HUGO, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hugo Lake staff hosts 3-D archery event [Image 3 of 3], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hugo Lake staff hosts 2nd annual 3-D archery event
