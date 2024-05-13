Hugo Lake staff hosts 3-D archery event

Dylan Foster braved the rain during a recent 3D archery event held at Kiamichi Park on Hugo Lake in southeastern Oklahoma. Despite the rain, there was a good turnout for the event. The event featured courses set up in the natural environment of the Kiamichi Park recreation area using realistic 3-D animal targets designed to test accuracy and skill for archers of all ages and skill levels.

