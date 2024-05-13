Animal targets were set throughout the park during a recent 3D archery event held at Kiamichi Park on Hugo Lake in southeastern Oklahoma. These targets were designed to test accuracy and skill for archers of all ages and skill levels. Despite the rain, there was a good turnout for the event.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 08:13
|Photo ID:
|8411246
|VIRIN:
|240505-A-MW145-1002
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|HUGO, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hugo Lake staff hosts 3-D archery event [Image 3 of 3], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hugo Lake staff hosts 2nd annual 3-D archery event
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT