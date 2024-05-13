Winning pieces from the May 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni art awards competition sit on display during an end-of-school year art exhibition at Matthew C. Perry High School, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan May 16, 2024. The air station compiled and displayed art from past winners of the monthly art awards competition for the 2023-2024 school year to recognize students and celebrate their completion of the school year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)
|05.16.2024
|05.17.2024 02:49
|8410824
|240516-M-HB515-1142
|6720x4480
|8.38 MB
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|3
|0
This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Complex Art Exhibit [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
