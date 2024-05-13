Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Complex Art Exhibit [Image 7 of 11]

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Complex Art Exhibit

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pennsylvania, displays challenge coins during an end-of-school year art exhibition at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 16, 2024. The air station compiled and displayed art from past winners of the monthly art awards competition for the 2023-2024 school year to recognize students and celebrate their completion of the school year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 02:49
    Photo ID: 8410820
    VIRIN: 240516-M-HB515-1098
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.87 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Complex Art Exhibit [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Complex Art Exhibit
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Complex Art Exhibit
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Complex Art Exhibit
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Complex Art Exhibit
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Complex Art Exhibit
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Complex Art Exhibit
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Complex Art Exhibit
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Complex Art Exhibit
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Complex Art Exhibit
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Complex Art Exhibit
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Complex Art Exhibit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Art
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Award
    Recognition
    Art Awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT