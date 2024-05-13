Art sits on display during an end-of-school year art exhibition at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 16, 2024. The air station compiled and displayed art from past winners of the monthly art awards competition for the 2023-2024 school year to recognize students and celebrate their completion of the school year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 02:49 Photo ID: 8410822 VIRIN: 240516-M-HB515-1123 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.98 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Complex Art Exhibit [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.