A guest admires art during an end-of-school year art exhibition at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 16, 2024. The air station compiled and displayed art from past winners of the monthly art awards competition for the 2023-2024 school year to recognize students and celebrate their completion of the school year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 02:49
|Photo ID:
|8410821
|VIRIN:
|240516-M-HB515-1100
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.21 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Complex Art Exhibit [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
