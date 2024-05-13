Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Complex Art Exhibit

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, left, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pennsylvania, poses for a photo with a student from Iwakuni Middle School during an art awards presentation at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 16, 2024. The air station compiled and displayed art from past winners of the monthly art awards competition for the 2023-2024 school year to recognize students and celebrate their completion of the school year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

