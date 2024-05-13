A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron fly over Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, during Exercise Astral Knight 24, May 16, 2024. Through early collaboration and integration of allied air and missile defense efforts, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa along with NATO nations can more effectively deter and respond to common threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 09:12 Photo ID: 8408511 VIRIN: 240516-F-ZJ681-1075 Resolution: 1664x1107 Size: 90.85 KB Location: SIAULIAI, LT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Fighter Wing wraps up Exercise Astral Knight 24 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.