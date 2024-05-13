A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron taxis down the runway during Exercise Astral Knight 24 at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, May 15, 2024. Exercising elements of agile combat employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 09:12
|Photo ID:
|8408508
|VIRIN:
|240515-F-ZJ681-1054
|Resolution:
|2897x1928
|Size:
|256.16 KB
|Location:
|SIAULIAI, LT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
31st Fighter Wing wraps up Exercise Astral Knight 24
