    31st Fighter Wing wraps up Exercise Astral Knight 24 [Image 6 of 7]

    31st Fighter Wing wraps up Exercise Astral Knight 24

    SIAULIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron fly over Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, during Exercise Astral Knight 24, May 16, 2024. U.S. European Command’s joint forces are engaged, postured and ready with credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 09:12
    Photo ID: 8408510
    VIRIN: 240516-F-ZJ681-1050
    Resolution: 2449x1629
    Size: 160.36 KB
    Location: SIAULIAI, LT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing wraps up Exercise Astral Knight 24 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise

