31st Fighter Wing wraps up Exercise Astral Knight 24

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron fly over Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, during Exercise Astral Knight 24, May 16, 2024. U.S. European Command’s joint forces are engaged, postured and ready with credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

