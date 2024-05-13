Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Fighter Wing wraps up Exercise Astral Knight 24

    SIAULIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron takes off during Exercise Astral Knight 24 at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, May 16, 2024. Exercising elements of agile combat employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing wraps up Exercise Astral Knight 24 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise

