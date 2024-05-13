A U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron takes off during Exercise Astral Knight 24 at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, May 16, 2024. Exercise AK24 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO allies, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 09:12 Photo ID: 8408509 VIRIN: 240516-F-ZJ681-1027 Resolution: 3367x2240 Size: 377.91 KB Location: SIAULIAI, LT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Fighter Wing wraps up Exercise Astral Knight 24 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.