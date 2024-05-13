A U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron takes off during Exercise Astral Knight 24 at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, May 16, 2024. Exercise AK24 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO allies, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
31st Fighter Wing wraps up Exercise Astral Knight 24
