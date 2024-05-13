Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23rd Munitions Squadron hosts combat munitions training [Image 4 of 4]

    23rd Munitions Squadron hosts combat munitions training

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing

    An Airman from the 23rd Munitions Squadron attaches the tail of a GBU 12 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 14, 2024. The tail of the explosives is an important part in hitting the target because it protects the tracking system so that it can hit the target. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 08:55
    Photo ID: 8408440
    VIRIN: 240514-F-RI324-1168
    Resolution: 5362x3575
    Size: 9.17 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd Munitions Squadron hosts combat munitions training [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    23rd Munitions Squadron hosts combat munitions training
    23rd Munitions Squadron hosts combat munitions training
    23rd Munitions Squadron hosts combat munitions training
    23rd Munitions Squadron hosts combat munitions training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    23rd Munitions Squadron hosts combat munitions training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    Munitions Squadron
    23 MUNS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT