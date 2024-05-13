An Airman from the 23rd Munitions Squadron attaches the tail of a GBU 12 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 14, 2024. The tail of the explosives is an important part in hitting the target because it protects the tracking system so that it can hit the target. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 08:55 Photo ID: 8408440 VIRIN: 240514-F-RI324-1168 Resolution: 5362x3575 Size: 9.17 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23rd Munitions Squadron hosts combat munitions training [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.