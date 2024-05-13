23rd Munitions Squadron hosts combat munitions training

Photo By Airman Cade Ellis | An Airman from the 23rd Munitions Squadron attaches the tail of a GBU 12 at Moody Air...... read more read more Photo By Airman Cade Ellis | An Airman from the 23rd Munitions Squadron attaches the tail of a GBU 12 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 14, 2024. The tail of the explosives is an important part in hitting the target because it protects the tracking system so that it can hit the target. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Airmen from Robins Air Force Base joined Airmen assigned to the 23rd Munitions Squadron to observe a combat munitions training at Moody AFB, May 14, 2024.



The 23rd MUNS hosted the CMT course to educate Airmen on how Joint Direct Attack Munitions are assembled and to demonstrate how a commitment to safety maintains readiness for deployed environments.



“I appreciate how readily the 23rd Munitions team supported this demonstration,” said Master Sgt. Nathaniel Amey, Integrated Logistics Support manager from Robins AFB. “The Robins team knows how important this equipment is to the warfighter and this collaboration will assist in the next Munitions Assembly Conveyor being rigorously tested.”



In addition to proper planning, the course also focused heavily on safety and environmental awareness. Working with explosive materials can mean life or death. Throughout the training, Airmen practiced proper safety precautions while maintaining situational awareness.



“In our career field, safety is huge,” said Tech. Sgt. Matthew Gayle, 23rd MUNS custody account supervisor. “Everything we work with is explosive. Even though the explosive we built wasn’t live, it was treated as if it was.”



While safety is essential for mission success, the event also emphasized the importance of working together. The course demonstrated how teamwork can enhance an Airman’s ability to perform under pressure and also cultivate a sense of camaraderie which is essential for success in a deployed environment.



“For our team and mission, the CMT class will provide an insight into Air Force level requirements and how this could affect things in the long run,” said Gayle. “Affecting units down the line in our future fight, shows the scope of how important this event truly is.”