Airmen from the 23rd Munitions Squadron work on a GBU 31 V1 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 14, 2024.Airmen from Robins AFB attended the training to learn how to safely and efficiently build munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 08:55
|Photo ID:
|8408437
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-RI324-1178
|Resolution:
|4271x2847
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd Munitions Squadron hosts combat munitions training [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
23rd Munitions Squadron hosts combat munitions training
