An Airman from the 23rd Munitions Squadron assembles ammunition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 14, 2024. During the combat munitions training class, three different types of explosives were assembled: the GBU 31 V1, the GBU 12, and the GBU 38. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 08:55
|Photo ID:
|8408439
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-RI324-1136
|Resolution:
|4716x3144
|Size:
|7.65 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd Munitions Squadron hosts combat munitions training [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
23rd Munitions Squadron hosts combat munitions training
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT