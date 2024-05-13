A 23rd Munitions Squadron safety helmet sits on a table at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 14, 2024. While working with ammunition, Airmen must take all safety precautions and be aware of their environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)
23rd Munitions Squadron hosts combat munitions training
