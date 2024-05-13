Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Representatives Meet with Residents of Palau; Discuss Proposed Designation of Defense Site in Peleliu [Image 6 of 7]

    DoD Representatives Meet with Residents of Palau; Discuss Proposed Designation of Defense Site in Peleliu

    PALAU

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    KOROR, Republic of Palau (May 15, 2024) – Maj. Asia Pastor, Logistics Plans Officer for U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, receives a question from a Peleliu resident during a public engagement at the Palau National Congress building in Koror, May 15.

    About 200 residents attended meetings held between May 13-16 to discuss the proposed designation of a new defense site in Peleliu. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 03:00
    Photo ID: 8408004
    VIRIN: 240515-N-LS152-2159
    Location: PW
    This work, DoD Representatives Meet with Residents of Palau; Discuss Proposed Designation of Defense Site in Peleliu [Image 7 of 7], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Palau
    Defense
    Peleliu
    JRM

