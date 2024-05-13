Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Representatives Meet with Residents of Palau; Discuss Proposed Designation of Defense Site in Peleliu [Image 3 of 7]

    DoD Representatives Meet with Residents of Palau; Discuss Proposed Designation of Defense Site in Peleliu

    PALAU

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    PELELIU, Republic of Palau (May 16, 2024) - Peleliu residents attend a public engagement at the Peleliu State Office, May 13.

    About 200 residents attended meetings held between May 13-16 to discuss the proposed designation of a new defense site in Peleliu. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 03:00
    Photo ID: 8408001
    VIRIN: 240513-N-LS152-4661
    This work, DoD Representatives Meet with Residents of Palau; Discuss Proposed Designation of Defense Site in Peleliu [Image 7 of 7], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Palau
    Defense
    Peleliu
    JRM

