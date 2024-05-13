PELELIU, Republic of Palau (May 16, 2024) - Peleliu residents attend a public engagement at the Peleliu State Office, May 13.
About 200 residents attended meetings held between May 13-16 to discuss the proposed designation of a new defense site in Peleliu. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 03:00
|Photo ID:
|8408001
|VIRIN:
|240513-N-LS152-4661
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|9.66 MB
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD Representatives Meet with Residents of Palau; Discuss Proposed Designation of Defense Site in Peleliu [Image 7 of 7], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT