KOROR, Republic of Palau (May 16, 2024) – Peleliu residents and landowners attend a public engagement at the Palau National Congress building in Koror, May 15.
About 200 residents attended meetings held between May 13-16 to discuss the proposed designation of a new defense site in Peleliu. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 03:00
|Photo ID:
|8408002
|VIRIN:
|240515-N-LS152-4671
|Resolution:
|7243x4834
|Size:
|9.37 MB
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD Representatives Meet with Residents of Palau; Discuss Proposed Designation of Defense Site in Peleliu [Image 7 of 7], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
