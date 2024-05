DoD Representatives Meet with Residents of Palau; Discuss Proposed Designation of Defense Site in Peleliu

KOROR, Republic of Palau (May 16, 2024) – Peleliu residents and landowners attend a public engagement at the Palau National Congress building in Koror, May 15.



About 200 residents attended meetings held between May 13-16 to discuss the proposed designation of a new defense site in Peleliu. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 Photo ID: 8408002 Location: PW