    DoD Representatives Meet with Residents of Palau; Discuss Proposed Designation of Defense Site in Peleliu [Image 1 of 7]

    DoD Representatives Meet with Residents of Palau; Discuss Proposed Designation of Defense Site in Peleliu

    PALAU

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    PELELIU, Republic of Palau (May 16, 2024) – Department of Defense representatives and engineers meet with Peleliu Gov. Emais Roberts ahead of the first of three engagements with Peleliu residents and landowners, May 13.

    About 200 residents attended the meetings which were held to discuss the proposed designation of a new defense site in Peleliu. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 03:00
    Location: PW
    Palau
    Defense
    Peleliu
    JRM

