DoD Representatives Meet with Residents of Palau; Discuss Proposed Designation of Defense Site in Peleliu

PELELIU, Republic of Palau (May 16, 2024) – Department of Defense representatives and engineers meet with Peleliu Gov. Emais Roberts ahead of the first of three engagements with Peleliu residents and landowners, May 13.



About 200 residents attended the meetings which were held to discuss the proposed designation of a new defense site in Peleliu. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

