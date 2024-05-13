DoD Representatives Meet with Residents of Palau; Discuss Proposed Designation of Defense Site in Peleliu

PELELIU, Republic of Palau (May 16, 2024) – A resident of Peleliu poses a question during a public engagement at the Peleliu State Office, May 13.



About 200 residents attended meetings held between May 13-16 to discuss the proposed designation of a new defense site in Peleliu. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

