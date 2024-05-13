Flintlock 24 Range Training

Members of the Ghana Armed Forces prepare for a range training exercise during Flintlock 24 at Daboya, Ghana, May 13, 2024. This year’s exercise builds on the success of previous iterations of Exercise Flintlock and focuses on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 12:03 Location: DABOYA, GH