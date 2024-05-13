A member of the Ghana Armed Forces fires the M4 carbine in a range training exercise during Flintlock 24 at Daboya, Ghana, May 13, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is focused on improving military interoperability of participating militaries from north and west Africa, Europe and the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 12:04 Photo ID: 8403822 VIRIN: 240513-Z-OV580-2013 Resolution: 5895x3930 Size: 11.64 MB Location: DABOYA, GH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flinlock 24 Range Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.