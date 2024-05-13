Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flinlock 24 Range Training [Image 3 of 6]

    Flinlock 24 Range Training

    DABOYA, GHANA

    05.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Brown 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    A member of the Ghana Armed Forces fires the M4 carbine in a range training exercise during Flintlock 24 at Daboya, Ghana, May 13, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is focused on improving military interoperability of participating militaries from north and west Africa, Europe and the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 12:04
    Photo ID: 8403822
    VIRIN: 240513-Z-OV580-2013
    Resolution: 5895x3930
    Size: 11.64 MB
    Location: DABOYA, GH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flinlock 24 Range Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flintlock 24 Range Training
    Flintlock 24 Range Training
    Flinlock 24 Range Training
    Flintlock 24 Range Training
    Flintlock 24 Range Training
    Flintlock 24 Range Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Special Operations Forces

    Flintlock

    US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)

    Republic of Côte d'Ivoire (Côte d'Ivoire)

    Republic of Ghana (Ghana)

    TAGS

    Flintlock, Flintlock 24, SOCAFRICA, AFSOC, GHANA, UNITED KINGDOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT