    Flintlock 24 Range Training [Image 4 of 6]

    Flintlock 24 Range Training

    DABOYA, GHANA

    05.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Brown 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members of the Ghana Armed Forces prepare for a range training exercise during Flintlock 24 at Daboya, Ghana, May 13, 2024. This year’s exercise builds on the success of previous iterations of Exercise Flintlock and focuses on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 12:03
    Photo ID: 8403826
    VIRIN: 240513-Z-OV580-8433
    Resolution: 5514x3676
    Size: 10.8 MB
    Location: DABOYA, GH
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 24 Range Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

